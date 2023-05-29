GBP/USD struggles to bounce
The US dollar advanced after consumer spending grew more than expected in April. The price action is still looking to regain a foothold after breaking above the double top at 1.2440. 1.2310 is the latest level where some buyers have stepped in and they must clear offers around 1.2400 first to alleviate the downward pressure. Then only a close above 1.2470 next to the 20-day SMA would flush out selling interests and pave the way for a sustained rally. On the downside, a lack of support would drive cable towards 1.2200.
EUR/JPY continues to climb
The Japanese yen weakens as traders expect the BoJ to maintain yield curve control. The pair has held on to its gains after breaking above 149.20, with 148.90 seeing solid bids before the euro started to climb again. A series of higher lows indicates a rising bullish pressure which is likely to attract follow-through buying. The recent peak of 151.50 is a major ceiling ahead and its breach would signal a bullish continuation in the medium-term. On the flip side, a fall below 149.80 would lead to a test of 148.90 on the 20-day SMA.
DAX 40 finds support
Equities rallied after the US Treasury extended the deadline for raising the debt limit. The Dax 40’s drop below the daily support of 15800 and the 20 and 30-day SMAs has dented the short-term enthusiasm, shaking off the weak hands. However, the bulls may not have had their last word yet as general sentiment remains upbeat. The demand zone 15700-15720 saw support from trend followers after the RSI recovered from the oversold area. 16100 is the immediate hurdle and a close above 16260 would resume the uptrend.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 amid US debt deal optimism
EUR/USD is consolidating the rebound below 1.0750 in early Europe. Markets cheer the US debt agreement reached on Sunday. However, concerns over its passage in Congress and holiday-thinned light trading could cap the upside.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2350 as USD eases on US debt deal
GBP/USD has attempted a recovery move above 1.2350 in the European morning. The improved market mood on the US debt deal optimism is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, as investors await a fresh catalyst amid thin liquidity conditions.
Gold bulls prod $1,951 hurdle on mixed start of US NFP week
Gold Price picks up bids to consolidate the monthly losses, the first in three, amid mixed concerns surrounding the US debt limit extension. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the holidays in the major markets including the US, as well as anxiety ahead of this week’s US NFP.
Bitcoin sees capital inflow as Biden, McCarthy agree to raise US debt ceiling
Bitcoin (BTC) has recorded a capital inflow after US President Joe Biden and Republican Kevin McCarthy reportedly reached an "agreement in principle" to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.
US debt agreement reached in principle, but will it pass on Wed?
Agreement reached in principle between Republicans and Democrats – although debt ceiling concerns still very much in mind ahead of anticipated Wed vote in Congress, where at least two Republican members of Congress have expressed lack of support.