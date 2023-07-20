GBP/USD seeks support
The pound tumbled after the UK’s consumer price growth showed a noticeable slowdown in June. A clean cut below the first support and the round number of 1.3000 suggests that short-term buyers have trimmed their exposures, turning it into a resistance level. Medium-term sentiment remains upbeat though and the bulls may see the current pullback as an opportunity. As the RSI sinks into the oversold area, the confluence of a previous daily swing high and the 20-day SMA at 1.2850 is the level to see if buyers would reemerge.
US Oil consolidates gains
WTI crude rallies as the market becomes more optimistic over easing inflation. On the daily chart, a move above the major supply zone of 74.50 is a strong recovery signal by shifting the market mood to a brighter side. The rally has been fuelled by sellers looking to cover and momentum buyers jumping at the rebound opportunity. 74.00 is a fresh support and 77.30 is a recent top offering the bulls some breathing room and a break back above this level would extend the rally towards the psychological level of 80.00.
SPX 500 grinds rising trend line
The S&P 500 advances in the hope that the Fed will stop hiking rates soon. The rally accelerated after breaking above the previous daily top of 4455 and a rising trend line with a steep angle indicates a robust bullish pressure. From the daily chart’s perspective, the index is on its way to the March 2022’s high of 4640 with 4600 as an intermediate resistance. The RSI’s repeatedly overbought condition may temporarily limit the upward thrust if intraday buyers start to take profit. 4515 is the closest support should this happen.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.1115
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week, reaching a low near 1.1115 during the American session. The Greenback gained momentum after US data showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K, the lowest level seen in nine weeks. The data boosted US Treasury yields and provided support for the US dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level in 10 days near 1.2850. Following a quiet European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and rising US yields, triggering another leg lower in the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up to US Dollar demand Premium
The US Dollar edged firmly higher on Thursday, resulting in XAU/USD falling to $1,965.30 a troy ounce. Following a consolidative stage at multi-month lows, the Dollar Index (DXY) surged towards the 101.00 area, as the lack of follow-through of its recent bearish trend finally resulted in an upward correction.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.