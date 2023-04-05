GBP/USD breaks major resistance
The pound soars as BoE Chief Economist hints at more rate hikes. A climb over the double top at 1.2430 from December and January’s highs on the daily chart forced sellers to cover, further driving up volatility. This break of a 4-month long consolidation along with a short squeeze of medium-term bears could open the door for a sustained recovery. The pair is heading to its 11-month high at 1.2660 though the RSI’s overbought condition may warrant a limited pullback. 1.2400 at the base of the surge is the first support.
AUD/USD bounces higher
The Australian dollar rallies as the RBA’s rate hike pause bolsters confidence of a global pivot soon. A surge above the daily resistance of 0.6770 may have put the aussie back on track against its US counterpart. As the RSI falls into the neutral area, support could be expected in the fresh demand zone 0.6700-0.6720. A rally back above 0.6790 may attract momentum buyers and propel the pair towards 0.6900. On the flip side, a bearish breakout would dent the optimism and lead to a test of the important floor at 0.6650.
GER 40 consolidates gains
Global equities retrace as the US labour market shows signs of cooling. The Dax 40’s break above this year’s peak at 15700 suggests that the bulls have regained control of the price action. The psychological tag of 16000 is next and then the all-time high at 16300 would be within reach where a breakout would signal a bullish continuation. In the meantime, the RSI’s repeatedly overbought situation may temper the bullish fever, 15550 would be the first level to expect buying interest in case of a retracement.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.0950 in early Europe, having failed to sustain at higher levels. The pair is weighed down by the pullback in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, investors await the US ADP and ISM Services PMI data for a fresh move.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2450 amid damp mood
GBP/USD is easing from ten-month highs of 1.2510, heading toward 1.2450 ahead of the key US/UK data on Wednesday. A cautious market mood is offering support to the safe-haven US Dollar. Dovish BoE commentary adds to the downside in Cable.
Gold bulls cheer $2,010 breakout, US data eyed
XAU/USD slowly pushes its northward limits to $2,025 as it renews the 13-month high amid broad USD weakness. Gold benefits from the market’s indecision amid hawkish Fed talks and receding market bets on the aggressive rate hikes by the US central bank.
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive Premium
Automatic Data Processing will release its National Employment Report for March Wednesday, 12:15 GMT. Later, at 14:00 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its Service PMI report, about economic activity in the sector during March.