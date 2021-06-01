GBP/USD daily FX analysis
The British Pound reached the key resistance level at 1.4240, the highest level since April 2018. If we break above it, the GBPUSD currency pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the next resistance at 1.43. On the monetary policy front, BoE governor Bailey is scheduled to speak late in the day, and this might well be the catalyst needed for the breakout. But wait for the breakout! Because if traders already priced in the full reopening of the UK economy, scheduled for next week, then expect a quick reversal in this choppy market.
Support: 1.4210 / 1.4170.
Resistance: 1.4240 / 1.43.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.22 after upbeat EZ data
EUR-USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD retreats from five-month highs towards $1910
Gold price is retreating from five-month highs of $1917, looking to test the $1910 round number. The latest leg down comes amid a pause in the US dollar decline across the board, as the rally in the Treasury yields recover ground.
Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now, a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.