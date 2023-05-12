GBP/USD goes into correction
The pound retreated after the BoE warned that the impact of rate hikes will be felt in coming quarters. From the daily chart’s perspective, the bias remains bullish as the pair reaches a 12-month high. A drop below 1.2600 has led intraday buyers to take some chips off the table but a limited retreat could be an opportunity for the trend followers to step in at a discount. 1.2490 along the 20-day SMA is a major floor to keep the current momentum intact. 1.2600 is a fresh resistance and a close above 1.2680 would resume the rally.
NZD/USD seeks support
The New Zealand dollar fell as weak US economic data weighed on risk appetite. The pair is looking to hold on to its gains after a tentative break above the April spike of 0.6380. While sentiment might have turned bullish, the rally could be running out of steam in the short-term with a bearish RSI divergence indicating a loss of momentum. A break below the immediate support of 0.6320 would force leveraged buyers to bail out and trigger a correction. 0.6230 on the 20-day SMA is the next level to gauge buying interest.
NAS 100 grinds higher
The Nasdaq 100 rallies as rising unemployment benefit claims raise hopes to halt further rate hikes. On the daily chart, the index continues to grind its way up along the 30-day SMA, a sign that the bullish bias is still intact despite some choppiness in the shorter time frames. Buyers have been eager to step in at pullbacks, resulting in fresh highs. After a break above the supply zone around 13300, 13200 has become a support level. A close above the intermediate level of 13500 would open the door to the August 2022 high of 13700.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500 area after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2500 area in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that GDP contracted 0.3% in March. On a positive note, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production both expanded 0.7% in the same period.
EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.0900 amid US debt ceiling woes ahead of inflation cues
EUR/USD retreats from an intraday high of 1.0925 but stays sluggish during early Friday in Europe as traders lick their wounds on the way to posting the biggest weekly loss in three months.
Gold: For how long can defend 21 DMA support? Premium
Gold price is falling for the third straight day this Friday, hitting the lowest level in five days near $2,010. Gold sellers remain in control, as the United States Dollar (USD) clings to recovery gains amid a cautious market mood.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Diverging core inflation trends
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.