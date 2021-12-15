UK inflation has helped lift the pound, driving FTSE 100 underperformance. Traders are now firmly focused on the central bank outlook. Meanwhile, Cineworld has been hit hard after losing a £700 million court decision.

GBP higher after 10-year high for UK CPI.

FOMC in focus as Powell looks likely to ramp up the pace of tapering.

Cineworld the big loser, while Covid restrictions hurt high street names.

The pound is on the front foot ahead of a crucial 24-hour period that sees the Fed, BoE, and ECB all release their latest monetary policy decisions. With UK CPI inflation reaching a 10-year high of 5.1%, the Bank of England will be under pressure to lay out their plans even if they do hold off on raising rates tomorrow. Caught between constantly rising inflation and the prospect of a dramatic explosion in Omicron cases, the UK economic picture looks more unstable than ever. Nonetheless, with a rapid spread of this variant brings expectation that cases will peak and fall back in a significantly shorter timeframe than previous waves. Thus it looks likely that the Bank of England will look to to hold off this time around in the hope that UK Omicron cases will be on a downward trajectory once the February meeting comes around.

Today sees the FOMC grab the headlines, with traders widely expecting to see Powell ramp up the tapering process in response to elevated and persistent inflation pressures. One of the more notable elements of the meeting comes in the form of the interest rate expectations, with markets currently pricing a May 2022 lift-off. FOMC projections that we will see 1-2 hikes next year will also be questioned as markets attach a 52% likeliness of three hikes by the end of 2022.

UK stocks are trailing their European peers today, as work from home restrictions and the potential for Christmas group limits dent sentiment for high street retail names. While the likes of Currys, Card Factory, and Restaurant Group have understandably lost favour amongst investors, it is Cineworld that is the big loser after settling around 27% lower. Cineworld shareholders had been busy worrying about demand in response to the latest mask requirement for the sector, but those concerns have been overshadowed by a Canadian judge ruling that they should pay a fine worth around £700 million after dropping out of a takeover for Cineplex.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 27 points higher, at 35,571.