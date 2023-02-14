Share:

Introduction

VolatilityMarkets suggests top quant trade ideas to take advantage of trending markets.

Market summary

GBPNZD last price was £ 1.925009. In the short term GBPNZD has been accelerating higher. In the long term GBPNZD has been accelerating higher. Over the past 20 days, the GBPNZD price increased 11 days and decreased 9 days. For every up day, there were 0.82 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.2399% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2323% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 0.54% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.027% percent. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with an overnight time horizon.

The trade idea

Buy £ 621,746 GBP, or 6.22 lots of GBPNZD, take profit at £ 1.9303 level with 25.04% odds for a £ 1,705 GBP gain, stop out at £ 1.9219 with 50.01% odds for a £ 1,000 GBP loss through O/N time horizon.

Intraday Predictions

GBP/NZD trend analysis

GBPNZD last price was £ 1.925009. The short term trend accelerating higher is stronger than the long term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the last change was higher and accelerating.

GBP/NZD value analysis

GBPNZD worst/best case scenario analysis

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GBPNZD, is £ 1.915992 , and the best case scenario overnight is £ 1.934026 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that £ 1.9219 could trade and that £ 1.9303 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Key Takeaways: