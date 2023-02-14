Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests top quant trade ideas to take advantage of trending markets.
Market summary
GBPNZD last price was £ 1.925009. In the short term GBPNZD has been accelerating higher. In the long term GBPNZD has been accelerating higher. Over the past 20 days, the GBPNZD price increased 11 days and decreased 9 days. For every up day, there were 0.82 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.2399% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2323% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 0.54% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.027% percent. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
The trade idea
Buy £ 621,746 GBP, or 6.22 lots of GBPNZD, take profit at £ 1.9303 level with 25.04% odds for a £ 1,705 GBP gain, stop out at £ 1.9219 with 50.01% odds for a £ 1,000 GBP loss through O/N time horizon.
Intraday Predictions
GBP/NZD trend analysis
GBPNZD last price was £ 1.925009. The short term trend accelerating higher is stronger than the long term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the last change was higher and accelerating.
GBP/NZD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the GBPNZD price increased 11 days and decreased 9 days. For every up day, there were 0.82 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.2399% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2323% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 0.54% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.027% percent.
GBPNZD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GBPNZD, is £ 1.915992 , and the best case scenario overnight is £ 1.934026 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that £ 1.9219 could trade and that £ 1.9303 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today £ 1.925009.
-
Over the past 20 days, the GBPNZD price increased 11 days and decreased 9 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.82 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.2399%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2323%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 0.54% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.027% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 6.7258 pips per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 146.0 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 0.7584 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by 135.64 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US January CPI inflation to lift market volatility – LIVE
The annual CPI in the US is expected to decline to 6.2% in January from 6.5% in December while the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen at 5.5%, down from 5.7%. Investors will pay close attention to monthly figures as well in assessing the Fed's rate outlook.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0750 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD is picking up fresh bids to extend gains above 1.0750 in the European session. The US Dollar struggles to find demand and allows the pair to stay in positive territory as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the key US inflation data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200 as focus shifts to US CPI
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.2200 in the European trading hours. The data from the UK showed that ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in December while annual wage inflation, ex-bonus, rose to 6.7%. US CPI is next in focus.
Gold clings to gains near $1,860, focus remains on US CPI report
Gold price attracts some buying on Tuesday and recovers a major part of the previous day's slide to the $1,850 level, or its lowest level since January 6. Gold sticks to modest gains at around $1,860 as investors eagerly await the January US CPI data.
Bitcoin holders brace for impact as BTC correlation with stocks increases ahead of US CPI release
Bitcoin holders are watching Tuesday’s US CPI data release with renewed focus as the correlation between crypto and tech stocks climbs to 0.74.