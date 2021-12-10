GBP/NZD rebounds, but stays below a prior upside line

GBP/NZD traded higher yesterday, after hitting support at 1.9352. However, the recovery remained limited near the crossroads of the 1.9500 level and the prior upside support line drawn from the low of November 8th. With that in mind, we believe that the bears could take charge again soon and push the rate back down.
However, in order to get more confident on the downside, we would like to see a clear dip below yesterday’s low of 1.9352. This will confirm a forthcoming lower low on the 4-hour chart and may see scope for declines towards the low of November 24th, at 1.9163, or the 1.9125 zones, which provided support on November 18th. If the bears are not willing to stop there, then a break lower could pave the way towards the 1.8975 territories, which provided support on November 10th and 15th.
Looking at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI hit resistance at 50 and looks ready to start topping, while the MACD, although above its trigger line, shows signs of topping as well within its negative territory. Both indicators suggest that the rate may start gaining downside speed again, which adds to the case of a forthcoming negative wave.
Now, in order to start examining the bullish case again, we would like to see a strong rebound back above 1.9690. Such a move will confirm a forthcoming higher high on the 4-hour and daily charts and may open the path towards the 1.9795 barriers, which is defined as resistance by the high of August 25th. Another break, above 1.9795 could extend the advance towards the 1.9935 territories, marked by the high of October 22nd.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?