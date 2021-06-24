EUR/NZD and GBP/CAD remain trading inside its far to close relationship. GBP/CAD's major break above at week's beginning was 1.7195 and today, 1.7203. The tight relationship assured EUR/NZD's target achieved at 1.6941 from 1.7103 highs and +62 pips.

EUR/NZD's 2ng leg to the weekly trade just broke 1.6927 which means not only more profits ahead but assures GBP/NZD target at 1.9661 from 1.9890 for this week. GBP/NZD contains a big line at 1.9673. GBP/NZD lows achieved 1.9763 or +127 pips.

To monitor and trade GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD is the 2600 pip spread. The current spread from 1.6901 and 1.9792 runs 2891 pips and far to wide at 291 pips. The spread must compress by either EUR/NZD higher or GBP/NZD lower.

Next relationship then is EUR/NZD to NZD/USD. If EUR/NZD remains below 1.6927 then NZD/USD challenges 0.7109. NZD/USD remains oversold from last week's drop.

EUR/AUD is on the verge of a break lower at 1.5737. AUD/USD then approaches 0.7646. Watch this relationship.

EUR/GBP remains oversold and in long drop mode while GBP/USD requires a break at 1.3930 to travel lower. EUR/GBP is the main pair to hold GBP/USD in constant neutrality.

Explains why USD/CAD is the better pair to trade but also because the BOC set USD/CAD up as a market traded currency due to the triggers that force USD/CAD to move. GBP/USD on the other hand is far from a market traded currency due to the BOE triggers that force it to move.

USD/CAD and GBP/USD spread widened from 1300 ish pips at week's beginning to current 1600s. USD/CAD higher or GBP/USD lower.

Best to watch EUR/USD vs USD/CAD as the spread is more manageable at 353 pips. USD/CAD trades below 1.2354 while EUR/USD trades below 1.2031. Note as stated 1.3031. The big line at week's beginning traded from 1.2073 to the current 1.2031 and crossed below 1.2038 and 1.2031. The better trade is long USD/CAD but also because USD/CAD moves further and wider.

The 1970's word Stagflation is defined as Inflation rates above GDP or Inflation prices trade higher than output. Inflation at 4.99 and GDP at 6.4 approaches Stagflation but lacks the current moniker.

And so it goes, market price relationships exist throughout every traded market instrument on the planet. Relationships may mean off-kilter relationships to prices. Relationships may mean a support or resistance relationship in sync or slightly off base.

Previously trades included GOLD and an easy 70ish pips. Last S&P traded as 200 ish pips. Its been a minute since WTI was viewed but I suspected WTI traded with GOLD and the S&P's above 5-year averages while DXY trades below.

GOLD and DXY are the outlier instruments and explains why to dead movement to both DXY and Gold. Overall, WTI in the 70's trades halfway between all-time highs at 140.00's and historic lows at 11.59 in July 1986.

Future plans include going totally private. Need or want trades then hurry up. Trading these days is not about competence as it was in days of old as trade competence left the modern-day station many miles ago. In the 4th Quadrant of trading and time, it's all predictable but we can't take today with any seriousness.