GBP/NZD 1H Chart: Channel Up

Comment: GBP/NZD sketched a tiny channel up pattern on the hourly chart, but has proved it strong and gives us little reason to believe that a breakout might happen. The pair has just touched the bottom trend-line of the pattern and is now expected to bounce from it to reach for the upper boundary around 1.7438. A single resistance will mess with the motion at 1.7420, but is unlikely to hold strong against the uptrend. In case a breakout occurs, it will be on the downside due to the repeatedly stronger tests of the bottom boundary as well as building up bearish potential in a rising wedge on the daily chart.

GBP/AUD 1H Chart: Ascending Triangle

Comment: GBP/AUD cut off the January slide at 1.6143 where it started forming an ascending triangle formation which implies that the bullish reversal is indeed at its starting point. The pair is now trading mid-pattern and trying to dip to the bottom trend-line in a very flattish motion which took off when a cluster of SMAs was hit. We will look for tests of 1.6199, the bottom boundary region in the next few hours, but expect a breakout to the upside later on. The opening range of the pattern suggests that the breakout should be cut about 136 pips above the upper trend-line of 1.6259.

