According to the current chart, it can be assumed that the GBPJPY pair forms a global corrective trend taking the form of a double zigzag. On the 1H timeframe, the final part of this trend is visible - the actionary wave y of the cycle degree.
It seems that the wave y takes the form of a triple zigzag of the primary degree, which may soon be fully completed. After the end of the second intervening wave, which took the form of a triple combination, the price began to move up.
Most likely, the wave takes the form of a triple zigzag, in which four parts look finished. In the next coming trading weeks, growth is expected within the final intermediate wave (Z).
The completion of the entire wave is possible near 184.74. At that level, wave will be equal to wave.
In the second variant, the market builds not a double, but a triple zigzag of the cycle degree w-x-y- x-z. And now its fourth part is being formed, that is, the intervening wave x. This wave, judging by its structure, may take the form of a triple zigzag.
It is assumed that the first four parts of the primary correction pattern are fully completed. That is, the sub-waves.
Perhaps in the near future, the market will fall in the last wave to 148.14. At that level, wave x will be at 50% along the Fibonacci lines of actionary wave y.
An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6300 as the greenback retains its strength
The American currency extended its post-Fed rally on Thursday but pared gained after mixed US data that helped Wall Street to trim most of its intraday losses. US Nonfarm Payroll report closing a busy week on Friday.
EUR/USD trades in the 0.9750 area as demand for the dollar prevails
EUR/USD bounced modestly from a fresh two-week low of 0.9729 and settled around 0.9750 in the US session. The greenback remains the strongest on the last trading day of the week.
Gold dangerously close to the year’s low
Gold flirted with the 2022 low of $1,614.81 during the European morning, falling to $1,616.52 as the dollar retained its post-Fed strength. Demand for the American currency cooled a bit following the US opening and mixed US data.
Bitcoin: These on-chain metrics suggest bears are underwater
BTC is at a make-or-break decision. Currently, the peer-to-peer digital currency is hovering above a key level. If market conditions persist, bulls may be able to pull off another rally going into the new year.
US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 27 NFP prints.