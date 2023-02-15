GBP/JPY: Will the bullish trend reach 176.39?

GBPJPY seems to be forming a large correction pattern - a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ, or rather its final part - the wave Ⓩ. It may take the form of an intermediate double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y).
It is assumed that two sub-waves (W) and (X) have already been formed. Now the last actionary wave (Y) is being built, which can take the form of a double zigzag W-X-Y. To complete this double zigzag , a minor sub-wave Y is needed.
The bulls are targeting at 176.39. At that level, wave (Y) will be at 76.4% of previous actionary wave (W).
Let’s consider an alternative scenario, as seen above. According to this, a bearish intervening wave x is formed. It can end in the form of a triple zigzag, for the construction of which a final sub-wave Ⓩ is needed.
The current structure of the primary wave Ⓩ suggests an intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z). The first four zigzag sub-waves have already been completed. In the near future, we expect a fall in the sub-wave (Z) to 148.27.
At the specified level, wave Ⓩ will be at 123.6% of actionary wave Ⓨ.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD declines below 1.2100 on soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD has come under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.2100 in the early European morning on Wednesday. The UK's ONS reported that the annual CPI declined to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December and caused Pound Sterling to lose its footing.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0700 in Wednesday's early European hours. The pair's weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad gains, backed by the risk-off mood despite the sluggish Treasury yields. Eyes on US Retail Sales and Lagarde's speech.
Gold touches its lowest level since January, remains vulnerable
Gold price languishes near its lowest level since January amid sustained US Dollar buying. Tuesday’s US CPI reaffirms Fed’s hawkish outlook and underpins the greenback. Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiments and could lend some support to Gold price.
Elon Musk’s tweet triggers rally in Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Floki
Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his dog Floki, posing as the CEO of social media giant Twitter. The tweet fueled a bullish sentiment among Shiba-Inu-themed crypto holders, triggering a rally in these tokens.
US inflation decline slows, leading stocks lower
Strong UK jobs report and slowing US disinflation brought plenty of volatility, with central bank hawks likely to feel emboldened. The UK has managed to emerge with a positive jobs outlook but concerns over the need to tighten interest rates further.