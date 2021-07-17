The week began with short-lived optimism for GBP/JPY after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the removal of lockdown restrictions in the UK. However, that optimism was soon overshadowed by the investor, consumer, and business uncertainty due to the concerns surrounding the increase of Covid-19 delta variant cases. The city of London’s major, Sadiq Khan, announced that wearing masks on public transport in London is mandatory and trained enforcement officers will have the authority to ask passengers, who refuse to comply, to leave the public transportation premises. The authorities in Scotland, Wales, and many other regions have followed the same footsteps in an attempt to maintain the safety of the public until the Covid-19 cases begin to decrease. Although the UK government also plans on not requiring employees to work from home starting next Monday, many workers plan on returning to their workplaces in the cities starting September. Several small business owners still do not expect consumers to return in pre-pandemic crowds, at least until the Covid-19 cases and concerns surrounding the cases decrease.
Japan is battling high Covid-19 cases as the inoculation campaigns decelerate. Less than a week ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympics, Tokyo has registered its first Covid-19 case in the Olympic Village and reported 45 positive cases related to the Tokyo Games. The optimism for GBP/JPY still primarily stems from the pound sterling as federal restrictions are lifted on Monday; however, the market uncertainty is shared equally between the two nations in regards to Coronavirus.
From a technical perspective, at the beginning of the week, the price was at a key level that would dictate the direction of the trend. As the optimism of the lifting of restrictions was quickly overshadowed by the concerns of the virus, mandatory face mask requirements on the local authority level, and increasing Covid-19 cases in the UK, GBP/JPY created a lower high by rejecting the key zone with a top wick rejection and continued bearish with heavy sellers’ pressure. GBP/JPY ended the week below another strong liquidity area after a massive top wick rejection and voluminous bearish close.
This analysis and any provided information can be used only for educational purposes. SharmaFX is not a professional financial institution nor provides any financial services. SharmaFX does not provide any financial advice, investment advice, or trading signals. SharmaFX is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
