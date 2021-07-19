Fundamental Analysis:

As investors and traders await the “Freedom Day” of the UK on July 19, 2021, the consumers are starting to show signs of uncertainty and fear due to the increased cases of the new variant. On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Sunak tested positive for COVID-19 and faced backlash from the Britons for attempting to avoid the isolation rules, causing them to reverse their decision within a few hours. The 10-day isolation rule and nervosity surrounding the lifting of restrictions on Monday are causing disruption across the British economy. Much of the economy, especially in industries such as public transportation, is encountering staff shortages due to the market fear of the new variant. As cases increase to record highs and hospitalization continue to increase, the question to ask is if the UK will experience another overwhelmed healthcare system as the restrictions are lifted?

The Bank of Japan has decided to maintain the interest rates, similar to many other central banks. However, in the monetary policy statement, BOJ continues to maintain a positive stance while recognizing there will be slow growth compared to the pre-pandemic levels and much of the domestic economy is dependent on the path of the new variant and progress of the vaccination programs. Since the first day of the Olympics last week, Japan has reported new cases related to the games along with a few reported within the Olympics Village. As the Olympics progress for the next few weeks, controlling the cases and strengthening the vaccination programs will be extremely vital for Japan if it wishes to experience economic recovery.

A few of the important fundamentals to watch out for in the upcoming week are the JPY holidays on Wednesday and Thursday during the Asian session, which would indicate potential low volume in the Asian sessions. Additionally, this week we will see GPB Industrial Order Expectations which will disclose the expected order volume in the current quarter, consumer confidence - extremely essential as we approach lifting of restrictions in the UK and the consumer is the core of an economy, and Manufacturing and Services PMI.

Technical Analysis:

GBP/JPY has rejected a strong resistance level of 156.000 since 2017 on a monthly timeframe. In late 2020, the pair broke past another minor resistance (now support) of 149.000/148.000 as the optimism continued that the UK was one of the leading nations in mass vaccination programs and en route to safely reopen its economy. If the price can break past the current key zone of 151.000/150.500, then as the fundamentals align the price can continue down to the monthly support of 149/148. The 151/150.500 is a key zone because the price will fill the entire wick rejection left by the candle two weeks ago and on a daily timeframe, it will create a new lower low into another liquidity zone to the left where the price consolidated for approximately a week.