GBP Fundamental Analysis

Monday, July 12, 2021, marked an important date for the pound sterling’s market sentiment as the investors awaited PM Johnson’s decision to lift the lockdown restrictions in England. PM Johnson announced the government would work towards curbing the restrictions on July 19, 2021. All businesses will open without a limit on capacity; however, citizens are still advised to wear masks and practice social distancing in crowded areas, although not legally required. Health Secretary Javid addressed Covid-19 concerns before the House of Commons, stating that the four requirements to lift the restrictions had been met successfully:

The vaccine deployment program continues successfully.

Data depicts vaccines are effective against hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated population.

Infection rates do not surge in hospitalizations and/or put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.

The threats of new variants do not alter the medical assessment by the authorities of the risks.

The Health Secretary acknowledges that the cases will increase post-lifting of restrictions as of July 19, 2021. Still, he also pushes the positive sentiment that the cases, hospitalizations, and deaths will be lower than before the vaccination program was initiated. The investors and traders reacted with optimism to the news of being on track to curb the restrictions; however, the uncertainty remains as PM Johnson concludes the announcement with the advice to continue wearing masks and if necessary, the government will impose new restrictions to protect the public from an emerging variant.

JPY Fundamentals

Japan announced a state of emergency, effective July 12, 2021, to August 22, 2021, as a new wave of Covid-19 infections emerges. Hence, the organizers have banned spectators for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Japan, scheduled for July 23, 2021, until August 8, 2021. In addition to the existing concerns about the potential increase of Covid-19 cases due to the Olympics, the slow vaccine rollout has significantly contributed to the decision to have a fan-free Olympics. Japan was among the few nations to have an abundance of vaccines for its population; however, the misallocation led to several of Japan’s municipalities to halt new reservations for Covid-19 vaccinations. As a result, the vaccine supply rollout is continuing but at a much slower pace than the administration rate.

Technical Analysis

Last week, GBP/JPY closed, leaving a major bottom wick and rejecting sellers at the 150.500 zones. This zone has been a liquidity zone - a zone where price taps into grab orders and continues in a direction with a lot volume - since early 2017.

The Brexit referendum took place in 2016, and GBP/JPY experienced a massive sell-off. In June 2017, the EU and UK negotiations occurred, during which GBP/JPY consolidated for months at the 150.500 zone. After many months, a partial agreement was made in December 2017. The pound sterling gained some strength against the yen as the investor optimism towards Brexit increased, showing hope for a positive transition between the EU and the UK post-Brexit. The pair returned to the zone in March and April 2018 as the talks continued positively. Still, the EU officials stated, “Nothing is official until everything is official,” sending current optimism wrapped in underlying uncertainty about prospects.

As the higher timeframes maintain a bullish pressure and tap into liquidity zones, the intraday timeframes, especially the Daily timeframe, indicate a short-term bearish pressure for GBP/JPY. In mid-May 2021, the pair rejected the 156.000 zone and commenced the bearish intraday trend. As the pair continued bearish from May until July 2021, it consolidated to generate orders or tapped into previous consolidation zones to collect liquidity and pushed bearishly. This week, GBP/JPY is approaching a crucial level of 153.500, where price has consolidated previously and generated liquidity. Some questions to ask as investors/traders are:

Is the pair approaching this zone to collect liquidity and follow the bearish trend to 150.500?

Will the price be able to break above the 153.500 zones and break the short-term bearish structure?

This week, the pair will be primarily moved via market sentiment as investors await the final decision next week of whether the UK government will lift restrictions on July 19, 2021. Japan Summer Olympics 2021 commence on July 23, 2021. New updates are released for the increasing Covid-19 cases in both nations. The investors and traders will have to practice patience and wait for technical and fundamental confirmations to take successful trades on either side of 153.500.