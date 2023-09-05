There is a very interesting seasonal pattern approaching in the GBPJPY pair. Recent gains in the pound are starting to look stretched. The Bank of England has been hiking interest rates to deal with rising inflation and that’s resulted in a stretched long position in the CFTC report. However, the impact of these rising interest rates is now starting to be felt in the UK economy. Retail sales have recently fallen in the UK. The housing market is now in one of the weakest places it’s been for the last 12 years. Therefore, the Bank of England may be more hesitant to hike interest rates now and feel that a lot of the banks' work has been done.
In contrast, the Bank of Japan may still need to exit its yield curve control policy, and maybe even start raising interest rates. The weakness in the yen is of concern politically in Japan, and the Ministry of Finance could intervene and strengthen the yen at any point. Therefore, pound yen selling does make sense from a fundamental macro perspective.
Seasonally, the GBPJPY has a very weak period with over 85% falls around the 20th of September to the 8th of October for an average fall of 2.16%. So, is the GBPJPY now ready to fall?
Major Trade Risks: The biggest risk here is that the monetary policy outlook from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan changes.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
