GBP/JPY: We are waiting for growth in a zigzag pattern

On the current chart for the GBPJPY pair, we see the final part of the triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ inside a large wave y. As part of the triple zigzag, the last sub-wave Ⓩ is formed. It seems to take the form of a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y).
Perhaps two sub-waves (W) and (X) are completed. The last actionary wave (Y) is currently under development, it may take the form of a double zigzag W-X-Y. To complete this double zigzag , a minor sub-wave Y is needed.
The bulls are probably aiming at 176.44. At that level, wave (Y) will be at 76.4% of previous actionary wave (W).
In the second scenario, a bearish intervening wave x is formed. It can end in the form of a triple zigzag, for the construction of which a final sub-wave Ⓩ is needed.
The current structure of the primary wave Ⓩ suggests an intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z). The first four zigzag sub-waves have already been completed. In the next coming trading days, we are waiting for a drop in the sub-wave (Z) to 148.00.
At the specified level, wave Ⓩ will be at 123.6% of actionary wave Ⓨ.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
