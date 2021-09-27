The BoE met last week and it was this line in the minutes that led to the surge higher in the pound. A line concerning hiking interest rates. Some developments during the intervening period appear to have strengthened that case (for hiking rates), although considerable uncertainties remain. Reading through the minutes it was clear to see that the Bank of England was concerned about inflation. In particular rising natural gas prices was a worry to the BoE. However, it was this line that got my attention, ‘the MPC’s remit is clear that the inflation target applies at all times, reflecting the primacy of price stability in the UK monetary policy framework’. Money markets priced in a 15bps rate hike in March bringing forward from June next year after the release.
The JPY should remain weak with the BoJ expected to keep interest rates at their current, low levels, aThe US10 year yields breaking higher give the JPY reason for more weakness. If the Fed is going to be more hawkish going forward then that should further support USDJPY upside and help weaken the JPY.
The technicals
There are a number of ways to enter a GBPJPY long.
On a trendline break.
At market with a hidden bullish divergence in play on the weekly.
On any pullback.
The risk
The main risk is that if the Evergrande crisis flairs up again and that can result in some JPY strength. The risks of this being very serious are seen to be low, with even Powell chipping in on the reassurances. However, risk is risk and the event of such a large company collapsing should not be easily discounted. The other risk is a slowdown in the UK recovery undermining the faster rate hike outlook from the BoE.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 in aftermath of German elections
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, struggling to rise amid the close German elections. The safe-haven dollar dropped earlier as the Evergrande crisis eased. US Durable Goods Orders and a speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.37 as upbeat mood outweigh petrol crisis
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.37, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and last week's BOE hawkishness. Brexit-related shortages of petrol in the UK hurt sterling earlier.
XAU/USD eyes $1767 critical supply zone
Gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebbing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus optimism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.