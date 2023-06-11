Share:

GBP/JPY trades from 174.83 to 176.61 between the 33 and 34 year monthly averages. A break at 176.61 then GBP/JPY is positioned from 176.61 to 178.02 at the 34 to 35 year monthly averages. Below 174.83 then becomes 174.83 to 172.24 at the 33 to 32 year monthly averages.

GBP/JPY began February at 156.00's and traded 2000 pips in 4 months or exactly 18 weeks. Part of GBP/JPY's problem is to remain correlated to USD/JPY at +90% and GBP/USD at +84%.

GBP/JPY price is not only distorted by trading at 33 year monthly averages but GBP/JPY at shared correlations to USD/JPY and GBP/USD doesn't have a clue who to follow. GBP/JPY tracked higher alongside USD/JPY for the past 3 months from USD/JPY 130.00 to 140.00's, DXY from 100.00's to 104.00's and GBP/USD higher for 3 of the past 4 months.

Powell and Fed rate rises added to the extraordinary price locations to DXY above 50 year monthly averages and sent severely overbought to USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs, particularly the big 3 as GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY and CAD/JPY.

Further to distortions is JGB 10 year yields traded higher in 6 of the past 7 months and followed perfectly to the USD 10 year. The JGB 10 year is vital to the BOJ's Yield Control policy as the 10 year yield represents the upper control bound at 1.50.

Current JGB 10 year trades 0.42 or 1.42 and traded a 30% range from January to March at 0.17 to 0.55. The range from March to June doubled to 66% from 0.327 to 0.482.

USD/JPY, DXY amd JPY cross pairs are problems by distortions from the market price rather than BOJ Monetary Policy as Yield Control. USD/JPY for example trades perfectly normal from the Japanese yield curve at the 3 month to 4 and 5 year yield.

The future to the Japanese Yield curve as an upward slope will hold long into the future however higher JGB rates will assist to drop USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs significantly. But Japanese yield rates are dependent on USD and Fed rates.

GBP/JPY's exorbitant price is seen in averages 5 to 253 day as each average serves for lower targets.

5 day Average = 174.02

10 day = 173.80

20 day = 173.22

50 day = 171.00

100 day = 167.20

200 day = 164.65

253 day = 164.93.

The week

The vast majority to G28 currencies trade fairly normal inside 300 pip ranges. The distortions are seen at DXY, USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs. The USD problems materialize significantly in overbought EM as USD/EM currency pairs.

GBP/JPY contains easy ability to trade 172.00's this week. The required break for GBP/JPY at 169.83 is found from the 50 to 100 day average. Once broken then good bye GBP/JPY.

EUR/AUD sits on solid supporst at 1.5800's and 1.5700's. EUR/AUD higher must break 1.6105 and 1.6113 to target 1.6200's and again adoption of short strategies.

GBP/AUD lower must break 1.8582 and 1.8546 to target 1.8300's and 1.8400's. GBP/AUD trades 300 pips from 1.8546 to 1.8849.

EUR/USD runs into trouble at 1.0804, last week's number was 1.0779 and EUR/USD traded to 1.0784.

GBP/USD dead stopped last week at 1.2589 vs big break at 1.2588. GBP/USD begins the week at Richter Scale overbought and targets low 1.2400's.

DXY trades 102.00's to 105.00's. DXY this week at 102.00's will hold and 104.00's becomes overbought. DXY will remain in a 103.00 to 104.00 range and trade as oversold at 103.00's and overbought at 104.00's.

AUD/USD trades overbought to oversold NZD/USD. Upon lower levels, long becomes the strategy.

NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD, EUR/CAD

NZD/CAD long term targets 0.8700's and 0.8800's however massive hurdles line the path to target at averages from 0.8400, 0.8400, 0.8500 and 0.8600's. NZD/USD opens the week oversold and big break for higher trades currently 0.8301. Short term targets are good at 0.8100's and 0.8343 and 0.8272.

GBP/CAD trades on solid supports at 1.6677 and 1.6624 and targets 1.6833 easily. GBP/CAD trades 1.6624 to 1.6842 and begins the week oversold.

EUR/CAD higher must break 1.4428 and 1.4491 then EUR/CAD hits a brock wall against many averages at 1.4500's. EUR/CAD for the week trades massive oversold and targets low 1.4400's.

EUR/JPY lower must cross 147.54 and targets for the week low 148.00's.

USD/CNY

Massive overbought USD/CNY targets the break at 7.0227 then 6.9473 and 6.8768. USD/CNY targets is just the beginning to a long long road lower.

USD/CZK

USD/CZK below 22.0727 targets 21.9990, 21.9254 and 21.7780.