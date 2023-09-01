Short Term Elliott Wave view in GBPJPY suggests the rally to 186.75 ended wave 1. Pullback in wave 2 is currently in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 1, wave (i) ended at 185.38 and wave (ii) rally ended at 185.94. The pair extended lower in wave (iii) towards 183.35 and wave (iv) ended at 184.78. Final leg wave (v) ended at 183.34 which completed wave ((a)). Pair then corrected in wave ((b)) as another zigzag in lesser degree. Up from wave ((a)), wave (a) ended at 185.26 and pullback in wave (b) ended at 184.056. Wave (c) higher ended at 186.06 which completed wave ((b)).
Pair then resumed lower in wave ((c)) with subdivision as an impulse. Down from wave ((b)), wave (i) is expected to complete soon. Pair should then rally in wave (ii) to correct the decline from wave ((b)) high at 186.06 before turning lower again in wave (iii). Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((a)). The area comes at 180.5 – 182.6 where buyers can appear for at least a 3 waves rally. Near term, as far as pivot at 186.75 high stays intact, expect rally to fail and pair to extend lower.
GBP/JPY 60 minutes Elliott Wave chart
GBP/JPY Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6450 after China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, US NFP eyed
AUD/USD is meeting fresh supply, heading toward 0.6450 early Friday, unimpressed by the unexpected contraction in China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI and the PBOC stimulus. The pair faces typical anxiety ahead of the all-important US employment data.
EUR/USD nears 1.0800 as EU inflation lures ECB doves, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.0845 as traders brace for the top-tier US employment details on early Friday. The Euro pair struggles for clear directions after declining the most in five weeks the previous day.
Gold remains below $1,950 level as traders keenly await US NFP
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to the $1,945 area on Friday. Bets for one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve continue to act as a headwind for the metal. Investors now await the release of the US NFP report before placing fresh directional bets.
BNB open interest nears $400 million as bulls step in
Binance Coin price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown. Noteworthy, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume continues to contend with the US SEC, CFTC, and the Department of Justice.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Four scenarios for a jobs report set to test US economic resilience Premium
Is a winter recession coming? That has been the notion from a series of data misses from the US this week, yet the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report has the last word. Yet after substantial falls for the US Dollar, a minor upside surprise could spark a rally for the Greenback.