On the one-hour chart, GBP/JPY has been trading in a downtrend since forming a double-top reversal pattern on June 10. Because of weak UK data on Monday and Tuesday, the sterling continues to decline, erasing its monthly gains, dropping back to the June 2 lows around the 162.250 mark.
Descending moving averages also exhibit prevailing bearish bias as 50 EMA crossed below the 200 EMA, followed by a break of the day low at 162.690. recent down movement can lead to a further decline towards the key support at 162.250. in the event that selling forces intensify, breach of this barrier may result in penetration of the ascending trendline, then 161.700 can prove to be the next barrier. Having this level cleared, sellers can get to the 161.090 hurdle. If sellers dominate below this obstacle, the next support can develop around the 160.100 mark.
Alternatively, if the trendline holds anyway, buyers may return to the market, aiming for the previous top at around 164.300, which lines up with the 50-EMA. Overstepping this confluence of resistances can brace the price for challenging the 200-EMA.
Short-term momentum oscillators imply bearish momentum. RSI is hovering in the selling area below its 50-baseline. Momentum has also printed a reading below the 100-threshold in the bearish zone. Likewise, negative MACD bars are attempting to cross the signal line downside.
However, a clear signal will emerge when we see a sustained break below the rising trendline, in conjunction with clearing the market bottom of 162.250.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pares Fed-inspired gains below 0.6300 on downbeat NZ Q1 GDP
NZD/USD fails to hold the post-Fed gains as it slumps nearly 20 pips after New Zealand’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote rose the most in a week the previous day before dropping back to 0.6265 at the latest.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!