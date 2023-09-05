One of the most important principles of FX trading is pairing a weak currency with a strong currency. The reason for doing this is to increase the probability of the future direction of the currency pair.
In the case of the pound, we have seen steady gains all year due to expectations that the Bank of England will have to increase interest rates to deal with staggering inflation in the United Kingdom. This has resulted in a very stretched-long GBP position, but that now looks close to exhaustion. The expectations for the Bank of England are that it may have one or two more interest rate hikes to go, but now investors are looking beyond those hikes and seeing potentially slowing UK growth as the impact of interest rate hikes hits the UK economy.
In contrast, the Japanese yen could be poised for some near to medium-term gains. The Bank of Japan has been increasingly concerned about the weakness of the Japanese yen, and the risk of intervention from the Ministry of Finance is constantly looming over markets, the higher US 10-year yields go, the faster the dollar-yen rises, but also the greater the chances exist that the risk of intervention becomes a reality and yen strengthens. Some analysts see 150 on the USDJPY as a ‘line in the sand’ beyond which the Ministry of Finance will not allow the USDJPY to go.
Furthermore, many analysts expect the Bank of Japan to eventually drop the yield curve control policy, allowing Japanese bond yields to rise and thereby strengthening the yen.
So to conclude, the pound looks due for a correction, and the JPY is potentially poised for gains which should allow a GBPJPY sell bias.
Major Trade Risk: All outlooks have risks and this is no exception. The main risk here is if the Bank of Japan and/or the Bank of England have a change of policy that can quickly alter this outlook. Therefore, keeping a close track of central bank monetary policy is a key risk to keep in mind with this outlook as the GBPJPY could keep gaining despite the stretched GBP position.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
