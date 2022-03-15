Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the GBP/JPY.
GBP/JPY Monthly:
Monthly support at 148.45, resistance at 156.07, 156.59, and 158.21.
Price has rallied back to the 156.07 to 158.21 monthly resistance area and then traded back down into the middle of the trading range. Price remains in consolidation.
GBP/JPY Weekly:
Weekly support at 152.89 and 149.00, resistance at 156.07.
Price has formed a double top and is now rallying to form a lower top within the monthly chart range.
GBP/JPY Daily:
Daily support at 152.66 and 151.12, resistance at 155.22.
Daily chart is in a downtrend and price is rallying back up within the trading range. Looking for price to fail at 155.22-37 the daily resistance level and 62% fib retracement level for a move back down the range targeting the 149.00 weekly support level.
Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.
