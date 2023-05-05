GBPJPY was stuck in an uptrend since the beginning of the year and generated a new seven-year high of 172.31 last Tuesday. Although the recent completion of a golden cross between the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA induced bullish pressures, the pair experienced a downside correction.
The short-term oscillators currently suggest that bullish forces are waning but remain in control. Specifically, the RSI has flatlined above its 50-neutral mark despite its recent drop, while the MACD histogram is softening above both zero and its red signal line.
Should selling interest persist, the previous resistance of 167.96 could now act as immediate support. Dipping beneath this region, the pair could decline towards 166.83 before the 164.20 hurdle gets tested. Further retreats might then cease at the April support of 162.76.
On the flipside, if the price reverses higher again, the December 2022 peak of 169.26 could be the first barrier for the bulls to conquer. An upside violation of that zone could pave the way for the seven-year high of 172.31. Slicing through that barricade, the pair could ascend towards levels not seen in years, where the March-May 2014 resistance of 173.45 could curb any upside attempts.
In brief, GBPJPY experienced a pullback after its 2023 advance peaked at a fresh seven-year high of 172.31. However, the price retains its bullish structure and only a break below the 200-day SMA could shift the outlook to bearish.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000 after having declined toward 1.0950 with the initial reaction to the upbeat April jobs report from the US. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of the weekend weighs on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2600 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2600. Following the strong employment data from the US, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Friday, causing the US Dollar to lose its footing and fueling the pair's rally.
Gold slumps toward $2,000 as US yields jump after NFP data
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and tested $2,000 before recovering to the $2,010 area. After the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 253,000 in April, much higher than the market consensus of 179,000, the 10-year US T-bond yield surged 2%, causing XAU/USD to turn south.
PEPE coin surges 250%, and market cap crosses $1.5 billion ahead of Binance listing
PEPE coin is nearing the three-week mark since its launch, still banking on its absurd origins. The meme coin is now beginning to find more support from one of the biggest mainstream crypto players, which facilitated new heights for the cryptocurrency.
Block Stock Earnings: SQ advances on solid Q1 beat
Gross profit climbed an impressive 32% YoY to $1.71 billion. CEO and founder Jack Dorsey talked about the many opportunities he sees expanding to the so-called Global South.