GBP/JPY technical analysis

GBP strong move up.

Pandemic pattern ™.

167.85, 168.52 are targets.

170.69 only if M H3 breaks.

MEGATREND MAs: Bullish

D1 Chart GBP/JPY

Swing low. Swing high. Pandemic entry. Final target zone.

The GBP/JPY is heavily supported by the Pandemic pattern. The success ratio of Pandemic pattern entry is 88 %. We should see a bullish move and you can see that I have a long position.

This week is packed with fundamentals. We have CPI as the main event, FED and ECS meetings. In my opinion CPI data will overshadow the FED decision because the inflation rate will determine future monetary policy guidance. Also I expect the Federal Fund Rate to be raised by 50 bps and I don't expect any surprises.

Price action is bullish in all aspects as we can also confirm with pandemic entry. The entry is 167.50 and we see that by the time of writing we have profits as the market is going up. We should see today 167.85 eventually 168.25, Buying the dips is the scenario.