GBP/JPY is set for further highs

ANALYSIS |

The GBP/JPY is very strong. I am bullish on it and I expect new highs.

The Yen weakness coupled with the GBP strength is giving the trade a nice potential for a further move up. We can see that the order block has been tested and there are signs of a possible continuation up. the 151.20-30 zone is where buyers are and I expect 151.60 followed by 152.02. Strong zigzag is in play.

Chart

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

