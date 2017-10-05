GBP/JPY Forecast: Will ‘Super Thursday’ yield a rally to 150.00?

‘Super Thursday’ - Bank of England (BOE) will release its quarterly inflation report and forecasts alongside its monthly monetary policy announcement and meeting minutes.

Key things to note ahead of the event

Pound likes Brexit certainty: British Pound rallied after Theresa May triggered Article 50. Furthermore, May’s decision to call snap elections has been well received by the FX markets as well. This is because markets believe strong majority in May would help her secure the best deal for the UK.

UK inflation expectations may have peaked: The upward trend in U.K. consumers’ inflation expectations has paused in recent months, and have reversed somewhat for the longer-term outlook.

BOE isn’t likely to raise rates before late 2018: The Sterling Overnight Interbank Average Rate (SONIA) shows the markets have pushed out the odds of a BOE rate hike to November 2018 from the March forecast of mid-2018. Despite this the Pound rallied across the board over the last one month.

Weak consumer spending: Brits are feeling the pinch of rising inflation. UK retail sales recorded their largest decline in seven years in the first quarter. The VISA data released earlier this week showed the online consumer spending dropped for the first time since 2013.

What market expects?

There is consensus in the market that 2017 growth will be revised down and inflation up, but the long-run inflation forecasts could be revised lower, given the recent strength in Pound and the weakness in the commodities.

The upward revision of the short-term inflation forecast may appear hawkish, but Governor Carney is expected to bring things back to ground during the presser.

Overall, Carney & Co. has little room to rock the boat ahead of the general election. Weak spending also means Carney would want to avoid sounding hawkish.

Hawkish surprise - Kristin Forbes caught markets off guard by voting for a rate hike last time. That led to a spike in the British Pound. We could expect the GBP/JPY pair to test the psychological level of 150.00 (also the resistance offered by the trend line sloping downwards from Aug 2015 high and Nov 2015 high).

Technicals - Eyes 150.00 levels, minor pull back cannot be ruled out

Weekly chart

The bullish price RSI divergence in mid 2017 followed by a rising bottom formation coupled with the bullish MACD and the RSI suggests the cross is on track to test the major resistance at 150.00 (zero figure + downward sloping trend line).

Above 150.00 levels, a major resistance is seen at 151.94 (38.2% Fib R of June 2015 high and Oct 2016 low).

Daily chart - overbought RSI