GBP/JPY forecast: ‘Hard Brexit’ becoming a reality, will Pound recover?

The British Pound has been hammered to fresh multi-month lows across the board this Monday morning in Asia. The decline was expected on heightened odds of ‘hard Brexit’. It was reported in the Sunday Times that PM Theresa May is set to announce the government is prepared for ‘Hard Brexit’. May is scheduled to speak this Tuesday and is expected to trigger Article 50 by end March.

Is this a final Brexit-led sell-off?

The hard Brexit talk was in the air for last six months. Pro-Hard Brexit hails it as a start of a bright new future for the country, while the Anti-Hard Brexit group fears it would be horrible for the economy. The reality is the views of both camps are backed by personal prejudice and fall short on logic/rationale, given there is no precedence for such an event in the history.

However, May’s call for ‘Hard Brexit’ on Tuesday would reduce uncertainty to some extent… in a sense that UK business would no longer be in limbo and would start preparing for ‘hard Brexit’. On similar lines, forex markets too could start focusing on the positives of hard Brexit, thus leading to a recovery in the Pound.

The currency could remain under pressure in the short-run following May’s speech tomorrow, however, this could turn out to be the last Brexit-led sell-off. Moreover, the sell-off could be worse if May fails to deliver a clear message on Brexit!

GBP/JPY is down 1.38% in Asia. The Japanese Yen is oversold across the board and the risk-off due to ‘Hard Brexit’ fears is just the reason Yen bulls are looking out for to make their presence felt.

Technicals - Rising 50-DMA

Daily chart

The rising 50-DMA and 100-DMA and a potential golden cross (bullish crossover between 50-DMA and 200-DMA), coupled with daily RSI around the oversold territory suggests there is little scope for a bigger sell-off in the short-run.

The cross could find support at 100-DMA seen today at 135.97.

A potential rebound from 100-DMA following May’s speech on Tuesday could yield a re-test of the upward sloping 50-DMA seen today at 140.88 levels.

4-hour chart