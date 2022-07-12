Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the GBP/JPY.
GBP/JPY Monthly:
Monthly support at 158.21, resistance at 168.01.
Monthly chart is in an uptrend. Price has advanced back to the 168.01 monthly resistance level.
GBP/JPY Weekly:
Weekly support at 159.98, resistance at 168.42.
Price is consolidating on the weekly chart holding at the 168.01 monthly resistance level. MACD is showing negative divergence highlighting a possible change in the longer term trend.
GBP/JPY Daily:
Daily support at 161.85 and 161.00, resistance at 164.64.
Daily chart is in a downtrend. Price has rallied back to 164.43 the 62% fib retracement level.
Watching for price to form a downtrend continuation pattern targeting the 159.98 weekly support level.
Short term target 159.98 weekly support. Long term target 158.21 monthly support.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends parity in Asia, German ZEW eyed
EUR/USD is bouncing back towards 1.0050, having found fresh offers just ahead of parity. The US dollar keeps its winning momentum intact amid risk-aversion. Recession fears, the European gas crisis and China's covid lockdown worry sap investors' confidence. ZEW eyed.
AUD/USD eases towards 26-month low near 0.6700 as recession fears dominate
AUD/USD remains pressured around multi-month lows near 0.6700 amid sour sentiment. The Aussie NAB Sentiment data arrived mixed for June, economic slowdown woes prevail amid record-high US inflation expectations. Risk catalysts hold the key.
Gold turns volatile, a pullback looks likely
Gold price has displayed wild moves after surrendering the critical support of $1,732.27. The US dollar index has not displayed reversal signs and aims to higher ahead of US Inflation. The ongoing V-shape recovery suggests a responsive buying and is followed by a pullback move.
Why Tezos investors need to part from XTZ if this level breaks down
Tezos price action has formed an ascending triangle, hinting at a bullish outlook. However, considering the bearish backdrop, investors can expect a bearish breakout. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1.33 could trigger a 29% crash to $1.07.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!