Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the GBP/JPY.



GBP/JPY Monthly:

Monthly support at 158.21, resistance at 168.01.

Monthly chart is in an uptrend. Price has advanced back to the 168.01 monthly resistance level.

GBP/JPY Weekly:

Weekly support at 159.98, resistance at 168.42.

Price is consolidating on the weekly chart holding at the 168.01 monthly resistance level. MACD is showing negative divergence highlighting a possible change in the longer term trend.

GBP/JPY Daily:

Daily support at 161.85 and 161.00, resistance at 164.64.

Daily chart is in a downtrend. Price has rallied back to 164.43 the 62% fib retracement level.

Watching for price to form a downtrend continuation pattern targeting the 159.98 weekly support level.

Short term target 159.98 weekly support. Long term target 158.21 monthly support.

