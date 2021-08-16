The GBP/JPY is setting up for a long trade which could get momentum soon. Look for potential rejections.

W L3 D L4 is the breakout spot. If the trend line breaks watch for more momentum up. 151.50-60 is the POC zone. Targets are 151.98 and 152.30 on a positive bullish momentum. If D L5 breaks watch for a move down.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.