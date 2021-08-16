The GBP/JPY is setting up for a long trade which could get momentum soon. Look for potential rejections.
W L3 D L4 is the breakout spot. If the trend line breaks watch for more momentum up. 151.50-60 is the POC zone. Targets are 151.98 and 152.30 on a positive bullish momentum. If D L5 breaks watch for a move down.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, down as the safe-haven dollar gains ground after disappointing Chinese data, the tumbling down of US consumer confidence and the spread of the Delta variant.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.3850 as the dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.3850, losing some ground as the dollar gains ground amid fears about global growth. Sterling is under some pressure as UK COVID-19 cases remain elevated.
XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses
Gold snaps four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low during a pullback from one-week high. Virus woes escalate with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risk-off underpin greenback’s rebound.
Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double
SafeMoon price broke out of a falling wedge pattern on August 6. Investors can expect a 13% upswing from the $0.00000163 support barrier. The SAFEMOON wallet and the upcoming developments might trigger the upswing.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Equities set to take a breather from record breaking
US equity markets look set for a lower opening on Monday, because, well because it's Monday and bulls don't really like Monday and the market needs a breather.