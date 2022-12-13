In the long term, GBPJPY seems to be forming a global corrective trend that takes the form of a double zigzag. On the 1H timeframe, the final part of this trend is visible - the actionary wave y of the cycle degree.
It seems that the wave y takes the form of a triple zigzag of the primary degree, which may soon be fully completed. After the end of the second intervening wave, which took the form of a triple combination, the price began to move up.
Most likely, the wave takes the form of a triple zigzag, in which four parts look finished. In the near future, growth is expected within the final intermediate wave (Z). The completion of the entire wave is possible near 176.04. At that level, wave will be at 76.4% of wave.
In an alternative scenario, the market builds not a double, but a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z of the cycle degree. And now its fourth part is being formed, that is, the intervening wave x, which may take the form of a triple zigzag.
It is assumed that the first four parts of the primary correction pattern are fully completed.
Perhaps in the near future, the market will fall in the last wave to 148.10. At that level, cycle wave x will be at 50% along the Fibonacci lines of actionary wave y.
An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.2300 after UK data
GBP/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.2300 in the early European morning after the data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 3.7% in October as expected. Investors await the November inflation report from the US.
EUR/USD holds gains around 1.0550, awaits German ZEW, US inflation
EUR/USD is clinging to gains at around 1.0550, as a sense of calm prevails ahead of the critical inflation data on Tuesday. Recession fears in the Eurozone and anxiety ahead of the Fed and the ECB policy decisions keep the pair's upside in check. German ZEW also eyed.
Gold: $1,791, US inflation to test XAU/USD bulls
Gold price regains upside momentum after posting the biggest daily fall in a week. US Dollar retreat, mixed concerns surrounding CPI enables XAU/USD buyers to remain hopeful. Hawkish Fed bets, multiple hurdles to the north challenge Gold buyers ahead of US CPI.
Samuel Bankman-Fried arrested, charged by the US Government with money laundering, wire and securities fraud
Samuel Bankman-Fried was arrested by the Attorney General and authorities of the Bahamas after a request by the US government. SBF is accused of securities violation, money laundering, wire and securities fraud.
US Inflation Cheat Sheet: Five scenarios for Core CPI and the Dollar's explosive reaction Premium
"King of forex indicators" is how the Nonfarm Payrolls report was called, but that belongs to the past. In 2022, rising inflation has meant that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report has the most significant impact.