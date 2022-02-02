The GBP/JPY pair climbed higher within an up-channel pattern. It’s traded at 155.06 at the time of writing below 155.22 yesterday’s high. The price has managed to rebound and recover as the Japanese yen futures turned to the upside. Technically, the current chart pattern could represent a bearish formation. A valid breakdown could announce a new leg down.
In the short term, the weekly R1 (155.20) represents a static resistance. Alos, the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML) stands as a dynamic upside obstacle. As long as it stays under this dynamic resistance, the GBP/JPY pair could give birth to a new downwards movement. Dropping and stabilizing below the uptrend line may announce that the sellers could take the lead.
