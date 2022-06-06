GBP/JPY technical analysis
-
Buying on a dip.
-
Dragonfly doji on H4 timeframe.
-
Pinbars clearly define zones.
MEGATREND MAs: Bullish
H4 Chart GBP/JPY
-
Trend line start.
-
Bullish resistance.
-
Bullish bounce.
-
Dragonfly doji.
-
Target.
The price is in uptrend. Strong daily trend suggests a bullish continuation. After the price has made a strong daily momentum bounce we can see H4 providing good buying opportunities.163.30-45 is the buying zone. Watch for the 164.31 price target. Above the way to 164.50 is open.This analysis is a part of the Megatrend trading course. Watch for 1840 support.
