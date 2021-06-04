The reasons for GBP optimism have grown. Bank of England’s Vlieghe has taken a more hawkish shift from his neutral perspective. There is a £150 billion in pent up savings and at least some of that is expected to be released into the UK economy as expectations are growing the UK will be out of more lockdown measures. 75% of the UK population has at least one dose of the vaccine. UK services PMI surprised to the upside yesterday coming in at 62.9 vs 61.8 expected. The UK and EU have reached a deal on joint fishing stocks for 2021.
This should support the GBP going forward into the BoE’s meeting at the end of June were expectations of a hawkish taper are growing.
The JPY has a fundamental bearish bias as the general risk tone is positive. The large amount of COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out across the globe is providing a supportive environment for prolonged JPY weakness. As a safe-haven currency, the market’s risk outlook is the main driver of JPY. Japanese economic data rarely prove market moving and safe-haven flows are typically the more dominant factor for the JPY. Currently, they favour weakness.
Therefore, there is a near term buying bias for the GBPJPY on breakouts and pullbacks.
Key Trade Risks:
-
The main risk to this trade is from any risk-off tones which will strengthen the JPY.
-
A breakdown in the fast UK economic recovery will also invalidate this outlook.
-
The emergence of a COVID-19 vaccine-resistant variant in the UK will invalidate this outlook.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Erratic figures set to shape USD/CAD's battle with 1.20
How low can USD/CAD go? The currency pair has already hit the lowest since May 2015, but there might be more in store.