With safe haven currencies pulling in the most buyers this week, including the yen and the US dollar, what will happen to the USD/JPY and the GBP/JPY leading up to, and after, the Interest Rate Decision due from the Bank of Japan on Friday?
Markets will likely be watching this decision super closely regardless of their expectation for the BoJ to leave interest rates unchanged. This is because this is the BoJ's first interest rate decision with its new Governor Kazuo Ueda. Commentary that goes alongside the interest rate decision will be scrutinized for any indication when Ueda might start tightening monetary policy. The BoJ will likely try to prepare markets far in advance, so it's not unlikely that Ueda might prepare some very small non-committal comments that speak to this on Friday, while standing firmly behind his preference for maintaining the current yield curve control in the short to medium term, which he has reaffirmed at every outing since taking control of the central bank.
The GBP/JPY has plunged from a weekly high of just under 168.000 to just under 166.000 at the time of writing as risk-averse trades take over the market. The pair did bottom out at 165.400 before a slight rebound with support appearing at 165.550.
Looking at the 1-hour chart of the GBP/JPY, the pair took advantage of the stability of the support level of 165.550 to activate value hunters to enter the market and help the pair surpass the 165.800 support line from earlier sessions. But it has been rejected at 166.10 once already in this bullish push. Next up, we will see how well 165.800 holds up if the downside push has any momentum. However, the Stochastic Indicator is not pointing too much momentum in the pair right now, at least in the 1-hour timeframe.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1000, as bears take a breather after posting the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months. The pair is benefiting from the latest retreat in the US Dollar amid a recovery in risk sentiment and ahead of US Durable Goods data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450 after defending the 1.2400 level. Markets are witnessing an improvement in risk sentiment in the early European morning, weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar. The focus shifts to the US economic data and Meta earnings.
Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom
Gold price stays defensive around $1,995 as the metal buyers await fresh clues to defend the two-day uptrend amid early Wednesday. The XAU/USD struggles amid cautious optimism in the market, as well as anxiety ahead of a key clue for the United States Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
Can earnings save this market
Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.