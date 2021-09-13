The GBPJPY is making a bullish bounce and I expect a continuation of a bullish move.
We can see that the JPY generally is weakening the structure of the GBPJPY is looking more bullish than bearish. Pay attention to a possible bounce. 152.10 is the zone where we could expect it. Targets are 152.35 followed by 152.50 and 152.70. At this point only the break above the trend line is needed to confirm the bullish momentum.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
