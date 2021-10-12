This analysis and any provided information can be used only for educational purposes. SharmaFX is not a professional financial institution nor provides any financial services. SharmaFX does not provide any financial advice, investment advice, or trading signals. SharmaFX is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
EUR/USD advances above 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is defending minor bids above 1.1550 as the US dollar consolidates near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and weigh on the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro. German ZEW awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3600 ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD is battling 1.3600 ahead of the UK jobs data. The ILO Unemployment Rate is seen lower at 4.5% in August. The US dollar clings to recent gains, as the downbeat mood persists amid stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE could cap the pair's downside.
Gold: Will it find a foothold above 21-DMA? US inflation in focus
After Friday’s wild swings, gold price ended Monday with modest losses, sticking to a tight range between $1761-$1750, as the US money markets remained closed due to the Columbus Day holiday. Gold sellers returned amid resurgent safe-haven demand for the USD.
Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC
During the Bitcoin price rally last week, cryptocurrency investment funds doubled the amount of inflows in tandem with the bullish sentiment that returned during the same period. A significant increase in BTC-focused funds was witnessed, as inflows reached the highest levels in five months.
Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data
October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October.