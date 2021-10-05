This is a complete breakdown of technical analysis and fundamental analysis related to GBP/JPY and XAU/USD (GOLD) for this week. This week is very light in fundamentals compared to the last few weeks; however, there are still lingering concerns related to high inflation, Evergrande, the post-Brexit conflict, and the US debt ceiling. This week's NFP will be very critical to the decision of whether or not the Federal Reserve will begin tapering as soon as November 2021.