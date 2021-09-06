GBP/JPY
On Friday, the British Pound edged higher by 42 pips or 0.28% against the Japanese Yen. The decline was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards a support level formed by the 200– hour SMA at 151.36 within this session.
However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate may continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern today.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is pressured towards 1.1850 after the downbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1819 and $1814 as NFP effect fades
Gold price is consolidating its retreat from two-month highs of $1834, as the bulls continue to remain hopeful, despite the impressive US dollar rebound and the risk-on market mood.
Cardano price faces two obstacles before ADA attempts new all-time high
Cardano price is stuck within a narrow range as the bulls struggle with pushing prices higher. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that ADA could be headed higher with a 16% climb, should it overcome the remaining obstacles.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.