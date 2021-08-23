GBP/JPY

Since Friday's trading session, the British Pound has surged by 84 pips or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average on Monday morning.

Everything being equal, bullish traders are likely to continue to drive the exchange rate higher during the following trading session. A breakout through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern could occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate would make a brief retracement towards the 149.23 within this session.

GBPJPY

fxsoriginal

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs

EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs

EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data

GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data

GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points. 

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days

Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days

Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.

Read more

XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through

XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through

Gold price holds firmer towards $1800 as the US dollar weakens. Risk-on mood downs the safe-haven USD, Fed’s Jackson Hole goes virtual. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.

Gold News

All eyes on Jackson Hole

All eyes on Jackson Hole

Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures