GBP/JPY
The British Pound surged by 89 pips or 0.58% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the 200– hour simple moving average at 153.72 during Wednesday's trading session.
The exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 153.54 and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 154.50 area could be expected within this session.
However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate might continue trading in the descending channel during the following trading session.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1850 on ongoing dollar strength
EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 amid ongoing dollar strength, underpinned by Fed hawkishness and upbeat US data. Concerns about the virus and manufacturing PMIs are in focus.
GBP/USD dips below 1.38 on dollar strength, UK data miss
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.38, falling to the lowest in two weeks. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar remains strong across the board.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
Shiba Inu price might ride Bitcoin adoption wave and rally 45% soon
Shiba Inu price has shown a massive performance since June 8. Although SHIB rides hype waves, it has reacted well to Bitcoin news and might continue to do so.
What does the OPEC meeting mean for oil?
It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.