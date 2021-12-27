Since the middle of Thursday, December 23, trading hours, the GBP/JPY has been fluctuating sideways between the support of the 153.12/153.17 zone and resistance at 153.66/153.80.

A passing of the resistance levels might find resistance at 154.50. Afterwards, the early November low and late November high level of 154.75 is expected to pause or reverse a potential surge. Above the 154.75 mark, the weekly R1 simple pivot point is located at 155.11. In addition, the 155.00 could act as resistance.

On the other hand, a decline would look for support in the 50-hour simple moving average, before reaching the 153.12/153.17 zone.