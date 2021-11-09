GBP/JPY

First of all, note that the recent fluctuations of the GBP/JPY have provided the opportunity to adjust the support and resistance zones, which impact the rate. Namely, the rate trades between the support zone at 152.55/152.75 and the resistance of 153.65/153.75.

Meanwhile, note that between the support and resistance zone the 50-hour simple moving average is located at. The SMA has been shown to manage to provide short-term support and resistance.

In the case that the pair passes the resistance of the 153.65/153.75 zone, it might find resistance in the weekly simple pivot point at 154.10. Above the pivot point, the 200-hour SMA near 155.00 could serve as a resistance level.

However, a passing of the 152.55/152.75 support zone could result in the rate reaching for the 152.00 level, which had impacted the rate in early October.