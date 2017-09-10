GBP/JPY Analysis: Toppy Pattern, further sell-off likely
GBP/JPY dropped 353 pips last week as Pound was offered across the board on heightened political uncertainty in the UK. The currency pair hit a low of 147.04 and was last seen trading around 148.00 levels.
Despite the decline of the yearly high of 152.86, the pair is still up 3% on a year-to-date basis. However, the technical charts indicate the cross could turn negative on a year-to-date basis very soon.
Weekly chart
Observations
- Failed an ascending triangle breakout
- Consecutive weekly candles failed to take out 151.94 (38.2% Fib retracement of the sell-off from June 2015 high to Oct 2016 low), followed by last week's 353 pips drop indicates the bears may have regained control of the pair.
- The weekly 100-MA seen at 147.78, still sloping downwards.
- The weekly 50-MA seen at 142.55 and has bottomed out. Dips below the same are likely to be short-lived.
- A bearish directional movement index (DMI) crossover is almost confirmed.
View
The currency pair looks set to test 145.50-145.00 levels in the short-run. A violation at 145.00 would expose the upward sloping 50-MA.
On the higher side, days-end closes above 148.46 (Dec 2016 high) would abort the bearish view, although caution is still advised so long the pair trades below the yearly high of 152.86.
