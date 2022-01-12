GBP/JPY
As described in the first scenario on Tuesday, the GBP/JPY currency rate eventually reached the resistance of the recent high levels at 157.38/157.44. On Wednesday morning, the pair was testing the zone's resistance.
A move above the resistance zone could reach for the January high level at 157.75. If the high level does not stop a surge, the GBP might aim at the 2021 high level at 158.23 against the Japanese Yen. Above the high level, note the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 158.31.
However, a holding out of the high level zone at 157.38/157.44 might be followed up by a decline. A potential decline would most likely look for support in the 50-hour simple moving average near 156.90, before reaching for the combination of the weekly simple pivot point and the 200-hour simple moving average at 156.60. Meanwhile, note that the 157.00 round exchange rate level has not been observed as capable of impacting the rate.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
