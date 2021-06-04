GBP/JPY

The British Pound fell by 44 pips or 0.28% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The decline was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average during Thursday's trading session.

The exchange rate is currently trading near a support level formed by the 50– hour SMA at 155.38.

If the support level holds, bullish traders could pressure the GBP/JPY pair higher during the following trading session.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the 50– hour moving average, a decline towards the 154.50 area could be expected.