GBP/JPY
On Friday morning, the GBP/JPY pair passed the resistance of the 50-hour SMA and the weekly simple pivot point near 150.00. However, the surge stopped. After a review, it was discovered that the this week's high and low levels can be connected to reveal a triangle pattern. Namely, the rate's surge was stopped by the upper trend line of the triangle.
In theory, trading in a triangle occurs, as volatility and volume reduction. Eventually, an asset or currency exchange rate reaches a point at which either bulls or bears take over and cause a sudden move. Namely, a breakout up or down occurs.
A break out to the upside could immediately find resistance in the 200-hour simple moving average near 150.30. Above the SMA, previous high levels could act as resistance at 150.70 and 151.15.
On the other hand, a move down might find support in the 149.50 mark. Below the round exchange rate level, the July, August, September and October low-level zone at 148.46/149.30 might stop a decline.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
