GBP/JPY

On Monday the recovery of the GBP/JPY reached the 150.40 level, which appeared to serve as resistance. On Tuesday morning, the pair were making a second attempt at passing the resistance level. In addition, the 150.40 mark was reached by the 50-hour simple moving average.

In the case of a surge above the 150.40 level, the rate could find resistance at the 150.50 mark. Note that the 150.50 mark's resistance is being strengthened by the 200-hour simple moving average. Above these levels, the next resistance was the weekly simple pivot point at 151.00.

On the other hand, a decline of the GBP against the Japanese Yen might look for support in Monday's low level at 149.54. A further continuation of the decline of the pair might find support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 149.36. However, take into account the 2021 low-level zone at 148.50/149.35.