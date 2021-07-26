GBP/JPY

The British Pound edged higher by 57 pips or 0.38% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The currency pair tested the resistance level at 152.20 during Friday's trading session.

The exchange rate could continue to surge during the following trading session. The potential target for the GBP/JPY pair would be near the weekly resistance level at 153.25.

However, the resistance line at 152.20 could still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.