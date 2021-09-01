GBP/JPY

The GBP/JPY currency pair failed to break the 151.50 resistance level on Tuesday. As a result, the British Pound fell by 41 pips or 0.27% against the Japanese Yen during Tuesday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest that the exchange rate could trend bullish during the following trading session. The possible target for buyers would be near the 152.00 level.

However, the resistance line at 151.52 could provide a barrier for bullish traders within this session.